PSV sign Emre Can Duran from Antwerp as Noah Fernandez pens new deal

Emre Can Duran has signed for PSV from Royal Antwerp. The sixteen-year-old defender signs until mid-2027 and joins the Under-17 team.

Duran was born in Ghent, but is a youth international of Turkey and has ten caps between U16 and U17 level to his name.

While one youngster signs, another has stayed on as PSV have lengthened the stay of Noah Fernandez. The sixteen-year-old Belgian has had his deal extended until mid-2027. Fernandez has been playing in Eindhoven with PSV since U9 level. He missed out on winning the national title with the PSV youth this season.

The creative attacking midfielder, who can also play on the flanks, has been impressing for a while now. As a result, he has already received several calls from the Belgian Football Federation for various youth teams. In total, he has appeared 12 times for the Jonge Duivels.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield