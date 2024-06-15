PSV midfielder plays down Real Madrid links: “None of the rumours are true”

Joey Veerman, a midfielder for PSV, recently addressed rumours connecting him to Real Madrid, asserting they are untrue.

Reports had suggested he might replace Toni Kroos, noting similarities in their playing styles. However, Veerman himself dismissed these speculations, stating unequivocally, “None of the rumours are true,” as quoted by Diario AS.

Speaking before the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 opener against Poland, Veerman admitted feeling a mix of happiness and discomfort over the links to Real Madrid.

While flattered by the association with such a prestigious club, he found the media attention unsettling, especially since there was no factual basis to the rumours.

“I could be happy about the fact that they put me in Madrid, but I feel uncomfortable because it is a lie.

I get tired and uncomfortable in equal measure. Especially, because I have to constantly answer this question when there is absolutely nothing.

I’m faced with this because someone on TV says I would fit in well there and a Spanish newspaper writes something,” he added.

Veerman is tired of false news

Joey Veerman says he will not join Real Madrid. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Veerman explained that these rumours often arise from media speculation about his potential fit at Real Madrid, despite acknowledging that he might suit their style of play.

However, he emphasised the enormity of the club and hinted that any decision to leave PSV, where he is under contract until 2026, would depend on finding a team that values possession-oriented football.

“Maybe I would fit in there, but hey, it’s Real Madrid. When you see the players they have as starters…”

The midfielder clarified that he prefers clubs that prioritise ball retention rather than those where players constantly chase after the ball. This distinction is crucial for his style of play and his career aspirations.

“If I leave, it will be to a club that likes to have the ball. I’m not a player who stays back and chases the ball for the whole game,” he said.

While flattered by the attention from Real Madrid, Veerman remains focused on his current obligations with PSV.

He maintains a pragmatic view about his future, prioritising clubs that align with his playing philosophy and where he can contribute effectively on the pitch.

For now, the 25-year-old is concentrated on performing well for the Netherlands and dismissing any unfounded transfer rumours.