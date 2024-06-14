PSV closing in on deal with FC Utrecht for talented young midfielder

Rik Elfrink is reporting that PSV are closing in on a deal with FC Utrecht for Ryan Flamingo. The 21-year-old would like to join the current Eredivisie champions and now both clubs are in discussions over the fee required to take him to Eindhoven. There had been interest from clubs abroad and others within the Netherlands, but Flamingo has made it clear that he wants to join PSV.

The Dutch U21 international had a fantastic season for Utrecht on loan from Italian side Sassoulo. He played 36 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and grabbing an assist. Flamingo began his career with Almere City’s youth set-up before moving to Italy in 2021 to join Sassoulo. During the 2022/2023 season he spent time on loan with Vitesse. This year he joined up with FC Utrecht, who then exercised a purchase option of just €2.75m. The player is currently valued well beyond this at €7m by Transfermarkt.

Utrecht missed out on European football during the European play-offs, losing the final game to Go-Ahead Eagles.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson