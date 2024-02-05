PSU stock watch: Adisa Isaac rising, Kalen King falling after Senior Bowl

As draft season continues to heat up, several Penn State prospects are doing their best to stand out amongst a very deep 2024 class. Two of their highest-regarded players, edge rusher Adisa Isaac and defensive back Kalen King, are classic examples of how All-Star games can influence how players are perceived by media and analysts.

Both players attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, with very different results. King came into the week looking to rebuild his first-round hype that dissipated after an up-and-down junior season. Isaac meanwhile was coming off a very strong senior season playing opposite fellow edge prospect Chop Robinson.

Unfortunately for King, his Senior Bowl week was one to forget. He was consistently beaten in one-on-ones, something you can usually forgive with how much of an advantage receivers have in those drills. With how well many of the other corners played, however, he stood out in a bad way. He was slow to react on routes, and too passive when dealing with physical receivers.

While his teammate struggled, Isaac was busy dominating as a pass rusher throughout the week. Several scouts and media praised him as practices played out, citing his explosiveness and power off the edge. This rep here also shows off his ability to bend the corner to get to the quarterback.

Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac shows a nice bend here able to create pressure on Penix and force a throwaway. Isaac was apart of one of the best defenses in the country last season. Showing his value at the #SeniorBowl. #PennState #WeAre pic.twitter.com/GqSQIo76WQ — Inside The Hashes (@InsideHashes) February 1, 2024

Overall, their Senior Bowl performances are just a piece of the puzzle that evaluators will use when deciding where they should be drafted. The NFL Combine, pro days, and team visits could matter just as much. Right now, though, these two Penn State standouts draft stocks are going in opposite directions. We will next see them at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where they can both hopefully have big weeks.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire