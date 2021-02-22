PSU splits softball games at UCO festival

Feb. 22—CHOCTAW, Okla. — Pittsburg State split a pair of games on its opening day of the 2021 softball season Sunday in the University of Central Oklahoma festival at the Bouse Sports Complex.

The Gorillas shutout Chadron State College 5-0 before falling to Southern Nazarene University 8-0 in the early afternoon game.

PSU (1-1) will pick up action in Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m. today in a contest against East Central University before making a short drive to Oklahoma City to face Oklahoma Christian University on its home field at 5:30.

In the PSU's first game on Sunday, starting pitcher Taylor Compton (1-0) limited Chadron State to three hits in six complete innings of work. She walked one batter and struck out nine.

Audrey Miller delivered a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Gorillas a 3-0 lead. The pivotal inning later saw PSU plate two unearned runs to balloon its advantage to 5-0.

PSU finished with four hits in the game. Kylee Bohle led the way with a 2-for-2 showing with one run scored.

The Gorillas' second game saw SNU plate four runs in the second inning and four runs in the fourth en route to a five-inning run-rule. PSU recorded just a pair of hits — Bohle accounting for both — against SNU starting pitcher Brooklyn Sparkman, who struck out nine batters in a complete-game effort.

Southern Nazarene amassed 10 hits against the Gorillas and had four different players log at least two hits.