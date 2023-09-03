PSU participates in some history before opener

Sep. 3—STATE COLLEGE — What long had been a (Penn) State secret became part of public knowledge.

Now, hours before the game, fans know the players the Nittany Lions know aren't going to play.

Penn State released its first-ever participation report before the season opener against West Virginia on Saturday night, making good on an obligation to a new Big Ten policy that requires programs to announce who will play and who might not. It's akin to the NFL's injury report, although as head coach James Franklin points out, specific injuries aren't listed as reasons for being on the list.

It didn't represent particularly good news for the Nittany Lions. Expected contributors listed as out for the game included nickel cornerback Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Amin Vanover. Sophomore wide receiver Omari Evans got a "questionable" designation, and though he took first-team reps as preseason camp went on, he did not start.

A dozen players appeared on the participation report, in all.

Franklin spent the first nine seasons of his career as Nittany Lions head coach artfully dodging specific questions about injuries, for which fans thirst. However the groundswell in legal sports gambling in states around the nation and fears that it could lead to inside information normally kept within programs being leaked to motivated bettors prompted the conference to make information about who will and won't play readily available before gametime.

It's all fine by Franklin, who said the NCAA should pursue uniformity with policies like participation reports and a consistent number of conference games played.

"To be honest with you," he said, "I don't really care what the rules are, just as long as everybody's following the same rules.

"Everybody should be doing it the same way."

Back...and better?

All eyes on the Nittany Lions offense during warmups focused on the man standing under center, who of course was sophomore Drew Allar.

Perhaps their best player lined up a little to his left, seeing his first game action in more than 10 months.

A projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft who missed the last five games last season due to a knee injury suffered in the loss to Ohio State, left tackle Olu Fashanu said he returned to the field Saturday with no health concerns about his knee and plenty to prove despite his preseason All-American accolades.

"I think that the game film this year is going to speak for itself in terms of my improvement," Fashanu said. "I've definitely put in the work this offseason. I'm not really concerned about trying to see if I've really improved. All I'm really concerned about is just trying to help the team win. And at the end of the day, if I just do my job on the offensive line, I know that I'm putting my team in the best position to win."

Next 0 up

Wyoming Area grad and Penn State captain Dominic DeLuca looked a bit different than usual on Saturday, donning the No. 0 jersey for the first time since he earned the honor with a strong preseason camp.

The Nittany Lions awarded DeLuca the prestigious jersey, given every year to the program's top special teams performer. Early in August, DeLuca said receiving the 0 stood as a goal for him, especially considering the only other Penn State player to wear it since the NCAA put it in circulation was his mentor, Jonathan Sutherland.

DeLuca said he has "big shoes to fill" while he's wearing the jersey, and he added that his teammates' reaction when they learned through a video meeting that he received it reminded him of the outpouring of support he got late last year, when the coaching staff put him on full scholarship.

"The whole team went crazy went crazy when they found out again," DeLuca said. "Just to have that excitement from the team, it's always great to know your brothers are behind you and believe in you."

Nittany notes

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Giants running back Saquon Barkley were among a slew of former Nittany Lions seen chatting with coaches and players on the sideline before the start of the season opener. Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also came back to show support for former teammates, as did Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa and College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington. ... Sophomore Liam Clifford started at wide receiver, extending a streak of starts by members of the Clifford family to 31 consecutive games. Of course, his brother Sean — Penn State's longtime starting quarterback who left after last season — amassed most of those games. Since Sean took over as starting quarterback at the start of the 2019 season, a Clifford started 47 of 49 games. ... Former Penn State defensive coordinator interim head coach Tom Bradley and Steelers receiver Allen Robinson served as honorary captains for Penn State during the pregame coin toss.

