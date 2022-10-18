PSU in NFL: Week 6 moments from former Penn State players

We are through six weeks of the NFL season, and former Nittany Lions are continuing to show out. It’s not just the veterans, but the rookies like Jaquan Brisker for the Chicago Bears are also performing well.

Sure, we have seen the struggles from certain players. But those, like Allen Robinson and even Mike Gesicki, were a part of their team’s offensive success in Week 6. Yes, the Dolphins did lose to the Vikings.

We also have two former Nittany Lions running backs in the top five rushing category. Those two are Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders. What makes it interesting is that both are under their final years of their contract.

Others like rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson did not play this week against the Bears due to an injury.

So, let’s a more in-depth look at some of the former Penn State standouts.

Here are the top moment from former Penn State players from Week 6 of the NFL season.

Jaquan Brisker - 5 total tackles

The Bears defense looks bright for their future. They still have to lock in Roquan Smith, but they are continuing to get younger. They are actually the bright spot of that team this season, and one of those bright spots is Jaquan Brisker. He wasn’t one of the leading tacklers like he was last week. But he still had himself a productive game, despite the Bears losing to Washington 12-7. Brisker currently has 25 solo tackles on the season for Chicago.

Arnold Ebiketie - 3 total tackles

The Falcons pulled off a win against the 49ers, moving to 3-3 on the season. Arnold Ebiketie is moving along slowly but surely. Sure, he has shown his struggles. But there are certainly bright spots to his game. Ebiketie has the tangibles to hopefully be one of the focal points for Atlanta‘s defense in the future. The rookie defensive end helped lead Atlanta to a win on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki - 6 catches for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns

Despite the Dolphins losing to the Vikings, Mike Gesicki scored the only two touchdowns for Miami on Sunday. He did so with two backup quarterbacks playing. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson went down with an injury and Teddy Bridgewater returned back to action. Gesicki wasn’t the leading receiver for Miami. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were in front of him. However, Gesicki kept Miami in the game against the Vikings, despite their loss.

Saquan Barkley - 22 carries for 83 yards and 1 touchdown

Saquon Barkley helped lead the Giants to a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He is continuing to impress and is an easy pick for the Comeback Player of the Year award at the end of the season. The Giants move to 5-1 on the season. Barkley is currently second in rushing and fourth in rushing touchdowns. His impressive season continues.

Chriss Godwin - 6 catches for 95 yards

The Buccaneers are struggling. Chris Godwin was the team’s leading receiver on Sunday, despite not having a touchdown catch. Leonard Fournette had the only touchdown catch of the game for Tampa Bay. Godwin back for the Buccaneers is big, but the struggles are continuing for the team as a whole. This was Godwin’s fourth game back of the season.

Allen Robinson - 5 catches for 63 yards and 1 touchdown

The Rams move to 3-3 on the season. However, they are still showing signs of struggles these first few games. Despite not being the team’s leading receiver on Sunday, Allen Robinson caught the only touchdown pass of the day while the rest of the offense had two rushing touchdowns in that game. Robinson hasn’t done a ton in this season. But he was a part of the Rams’ success in the passing game against the Panthers.

Micah Parsons - 7 total tackles

Micah Parsons will continue to be on this list every week. You could certainly argue he is in his own tier in terms of Defensive Player of the Year candidates. The Eagles had a big lead until the Cowboys started to come back towards the end of the game. Parsons was a big part of that. Not only that, but the Cowboys defense has been impressive this season and a massive part of their success has definitely been Parsons.

Miles Sanders - 18 carries for 71 and 1 touchdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team left this season. We got to see two former Penn State players face off against each other in Micah Parsons and Miles Sanders. Sanders is on a contract year and he is certainly had a season that has been nothing short of impressive. Barkley was mentioned as number two in rushing right now. Sanders is just two spots below him in fourth. That’s two former Nittany Lions running backs. Sanders has been a huge part of the Eagles’ success so far this season.

