PSU in NFL: Week 4 NFL recap from former Nittany Lions

Week four of the NFL season has concluded, and former Penn State players continue to shine. Even the rookies are making a name for themselves through just four games of the season.

Jahan Dotson is staying consistent for Washington. Jaquan Brisker is making a name for himself on the Bears defense. Are there veterans like Michael Parsons, Saquon Barkley, and Miles Sanders continue to perform at high levels.

Not only that, but there are a good amount of Penn State players in the league that are coming up on their contracts. Mike Gesicki. Saquon Barkley. Miles Sanders. Just to name a few of them.

Not only that, but you also have players like Sanders and Barkley who are two of the top three players in rushing thus far. Parsons is also putting himself in the running, even front runner, for Defensive Player of the Year.

Here are the top performers and moments from former Penn State players from Week 4 of the NFL season.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Saquon Barkley - 31 carries. for 146 yards

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs in the second half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley continues to impress. In fact, he is leading the league in rushing through the first four weeks of the season. Barkley is coming up on a contract year. It will be interesting to see how’d the Giants go about that. Or, will teams like the Chiefs and Bills give the Giants a call about Barkley during the season? Those are questions you have to ask. Not only that, but Barkley is a pretty easy pick right now for comeback player of the year.

Micah Parsons - 4 total tackles, including a tackle for loss

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Former Penn State players keep shining this season in the NFL. Micah Parsons is another name. I think it’s also pretty fair to say as of right now, he is a shoe-in for Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. Minkah Fitzpatrick is another player to keep an eye on. But there really are any players that are performing to the level that Parsons is right now. Dallas beat Washington 25-10 this past week, and Parsons was a big part of that success.

Miles Sanders - 27 carries, 134 yards and 2 touchdowns

Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs off the field after win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the league after four weeks. Miles Sanders has been a huge factor in that. Like Barkley, Sanders is top five in rushing right now in the league. The Eagles have struggled to really find their groove in their running back room for a while now. Also like Barkley, Sanders will be a free agent after the season. Both Penn State running backs really turning it on at the right time. Sanders is averaging 4.9 yards of carry, which ranks in the top half of the league. He has been a huge part of the Eagles’ success thus far this season.

Mike Gesicki - 2 catches for 23 yards

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki (88) is greeted by tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after his third quarter touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Gesicki had a quiet game this week against Cincinnati. He is yet another Penn State player that is coming up on a contract year. And it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit the free agent market. As of right now, and it doesn’t help that he has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle taking away his targets, Gesicki hasn’t really done a ton yet this season.

Pat Freiermuth - 7 catches for 85 yards

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 02: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball while being tackled by C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pat Freiermuth was the second-leading receiver for Pittsburgh on Sunday, behind George Pickens. The Steelers fell to the Jets on a surprising loss 24-20. Not having TJ Watt has been really showing the effects of that team on the field. Pat Freiermuth was productive this past week. However, it can be frustrating sometimes that the Steelers don’t really use him to their advantage because of his talent.

Chris Godwin - 7 catches for 59 yards

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was a good of a quiet game for Godwin, despite finishing second in receiving for the team on Sunday. However, this is just his second game of the season after coming off of an injury. Tampa Bay should be fine. They are now starting to get guys fully healthy like Godwin. However, the Chiefs are hot and have a good chance of coming out of the AFC.

Jahan Dotson - 3 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson may not be having these jaw-dropping stats. But he is staying consistent. Washington has a talented group of three receivers, and Dotson is one of them. Sure, Washington lost to Dallas on Sunday. But they are really a quarterback and some defensive pieces away from having a bright future. Dotson has really only had one bad week thus far, which came last week, where he had just two catches for 10 yards.

Jaquan Brisker - 5 total tackles and a sack

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker continues to perform on the Bears defense. The Bears need a lot of help on that team, specifically on offense. However, their defense has some bright spots, and Brisker has performed like one of them.

KJ Hamler - 1 catch for 55 yards

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) catches a pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Hamler was the leading receiver for Denver on Sunday, despite having just one catch for 55 yards. Denver is now without running back Javonte Williams, who tore his ACL on Sunday and is out for the season. Denver might be in trouble. Like in danger of missing the playoffs. Yes, we’re not even halfway through the season. But Denver is struggling more than any of us would’ve thought.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire