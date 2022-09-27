PSU in NFL: Week 3 NFL recap from former Nittany Lions

Week 3 of the NFL regular season has concluded and Week 4 is already nearly upon us.

It was still a very solid week for former Penn State players. Saquon Barkley continues to shine. Not only that, but he was able to experience white out in a Giants uniform once again.

He was also able to go up against a former Nittany Lion in Micah Parsons.

It was also a bit of a quiet week for some of the rookies, which we will get to. But again, they are rookies. You shouldn’t expect stand-out weeks from them every week.

However, overall, it was still a good one. Let’s not discredit the amount of success Penn State players have put out over the years.

Despite the quiet weeks from some players, it was still a solid week overall.

Let’s take a look at some of the top moments from former Penn State players from Week 3 of the NFL season.

Micah Parsons - 1 tackle

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts after making a sack in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, it was a bit of a quiet week for some former Penn State players. Micah Parsons was one of them. However, Dallas still came out with the win and made the Giants struggle at times. Parsons is also the face of that defense. Again, you can’t expect breakout weeks for everyone. Despite the quiet stat line from Parsons, he was still a part of a crucial win for Dallas.

Saquon Barkley - 14 carries, 81 yards and a touchdown

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushese against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Nfl Ny Giants Vs Dallas Cowboys Cowboys At Giants

Barkley continues to play well and it is pretty cool to see not just for Penn State fans, but for NFL fans as a whole. Despite losing, the Giants are starting to trend in the right direction after struggling for so many years. Barkley had a big 36-yard touchdown run in the second half. But unfortunately it didn’t end up being a game changer with a 23-16 loss to Dallas. If Barkley can stay healthy and play like this all season, that will be crucial for the Giants.

Mike Gesicki - 1 reception for 6 yards

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki (88) is greeted by tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after his third quarter touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

It was a quiet week for [autotag]Mike Gesicki[/autotag]. However, Miami still came out with the win over Buffalo. Miami’s offense looks electric to the point where they don’t need Gesicki to do a ton, which does ease off a bit of the pressure on him.

Pat Freiermuth - 2 receptions for 41 yards

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a touchdown pass against New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (rear) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots won 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Pat Freiermuth[/autotag] didn’t do a ton. But you could also say part of that isn’t even his fault because the Steelers barely used him throughout the game against Cleveland. When he is utilized, he can be a very crucial part of the Steelers’ offense. It was a bit of a quiet week for Penn State tight ends.

Jahan Dotson - 2 catches for 10 yards

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates with tight end John Bates (87) after catching the game-winning touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

After two impressive weeks for [autotag]Jahan Dotson[/autotag], he had just two catches for 10 yards in Week 3. In fact, he went through much of the first half without a catch. Washington also scored just six points against a red-hot Philadelphia Eagles team. Washington’s offense should be fine, but the team struggled as a whole to put up points.

Odafe Oweh - 5 total tackles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

[autotag]Odafe Oweh[/autotag] might not have had the greatest stat line on Sunday. But he was still a part of Baltimore’s 37-26 win over the Patriots. Despite Lamar going off, Baltimore’s defense, under newly – hired Mike McDonald, former Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator, is near the bottom of the NFL statistically. Sure, they are dealing with injuries. But they have also become a team that has been so reliant on Lamar.

Miles Sanders - 14 carries for 46 yards

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Miles Sanders[/autotag] had a quiet game on Sunday. However, Philadelphia is still hot right now and much of their success thus far has come from the passing game. They had just 72 rushing yards while having 328 passing yards against Washington on Sunday.

Arnold Ebiketie - 1 total tackle

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) celebrates after a sack with linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Arnold Ebiketie[/autotag] had a quiet week against Seattle on the road this week. He recorded just one total tackle. However, Atlanta did come home with a 27–23 victory over Seattle on Sunday. Atlanta is far away from becoming a competitive team. Ebiketie is a perfect building defensive piece.

Jaquan Brisker - 6 total tackles

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jaquan Brisker[/autotag] continues to impress for the Chicago Bears. Finishing with six total tackles, he is quietly putting himself in the running for defensive rookie of the year. Chicago is a rebuilding team under a new regime. They barely beat Houston on Sunday. Their offense is definitely more of their problem than their defense. Eddie Jackson is also getting up there in age. He picked off Trey Lance in their season opener. That was his first interception since 2019. Many were surprised when Chicago did not select a receiver but instead of taking Brisker. Are they hurting from that? Absolutely. But is Brisker living up to that pick? What the way he’s playing, he definitely is.

