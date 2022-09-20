PSU in NFL: Week 2 moments from former Penn State players

We are through another week of the NFL season, and it was another good week for not just veterans/former Nittany Lions, but for the rookies as well. Everywhere you look around the NFL, you are bound to see a former Penn State player making some big plays around the league. This past weekend was no exception to that concept.

Micah Parsons once again showed why he is such a valuable asset to the Dallas Cowboys on defense, and rookie Jaquan Brisker had an active afternoon against the Green Bay Packers. A handful of former Nittany Lions reached the end zone as well, including Jahan Dotson and Allen Robinson, two of the best wide receivers in program history.

It was an eventful weekend of NFL football for these former Nittany Lions, and things are just warming up.

Here are the top NFL Week 2 moments from former Penn State Nittany Lions players.

Micah Parsons - 4 tackles, 2 sacks

The Dallas Cowboys needed somebody to step up in a big spot after losing their quarterback in week 1, and Micah Parsons came to the rescue. Parsons added two more sacks to his early season total as he works to break the NFL’s single-season sack record. Parsons got five hits on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jahan Dotson - 4 receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown

Despite Washington losing to the Lions, Jahan Dotson continues to impress. In fact, he is a solid candidate right now for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington has had quite the productive offense for the first two weeks of the season, and much of that comes from the passing game. Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. Johnson has continued to show why he was a first-round draft pick.

Arnold Ebiketie - 4 total tackles

The Falcons are in a rebuilding process and Arnold Ebiketie is a perfect building piece for their defense. He was productive last week and he continues to do the same. It was a good week of NFL football for Penn State rookies.

Jaquan Brisker - 10 total tackles

Jaquan Brisker had himself a game. He was the third leading tackler on the Bears on Sunday night against the Packers. In Chicago continues to build under Matt Eberflus and young quarterback Justin Fields. In the secondary room, Eddie Jackson has shown signs of regression. Brisker, like Dotson, is a nice sleeper pic for Defensive Rookie of the Year. But he will have plenty of competition his way to compete against.

Pat Freiermuth - 4 receptionss for 22 yards and a touchdown

Pat Freiermuth had one of the two only touchdowns on the day for the Steelers. Pittsburgh lost to New England on Sunday. Trubisky struggled in quite a bit. Freiermuth did not have jaw-dropping stats. But he still kept them in the game despite their loss.

Mike Gesicki - 4 receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown

Tua Tagovailoa had six touchdown passes in a three-point win over the Ravens. Mike Gesicki had one of those touchdown catches. The dolphins have an intriguing offense. Gesicki just needs to stay consistent. That has been his biggest issue. After not doing much last week, he came back on Sunday with a productive performance and showed his reliability.

Odafe Oweh - 3 total tackles

In terms of leading tacklers, Oweh was right in the middle of the pack. Since he has entered the league, he has been nothing short of impressive. His stats this week might not be amazing, but Oweh is consistent and that is what matters.

Allen Robinson - 4 receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown

The Rams almost lost to the Falcons. It might be a shaky first half for them until that team gets fully healthy. In a four-point win, Stafford through four touchdown passes. One of them was to Allen Robinson. Other than that, it was fairly quiet for Robinson on the day.

Miles Sanders - 17 carries for 80 yards

The Eagles beat the Vikings 24-7 last night. Just about every possible thing that could’ve gone right for that team went right on Monday night. The Eagles had 163 total rushing yards. 80 of those yards belong to Miles Sanders. It was a more productive night on the passing game for the Eagles, but still a decent night for Sanders.

Saquon Barkley - 21 carries for 72 yards

This week wasn’t as productive for Barkley, but he was still a part of the Giants’ success and win in Week 2. His longest run in that game was a 16-yard run. Barkley is such a productive running back when he is healthy. If he can stay 100% healthy all season that will be huge for the Giants.

