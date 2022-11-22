PSU in NFL: Week 11 moments from former Penn State players

We are through 11 weeks of the NFL regular season. With some former Penn State players on bye weeks, we still saw plenty of exciting games from the ones that did play this week.

With some key teams coming out on top in the NFC East, that division just got a lot more interesting to finish off the regular season.

Adrian Amos continues to be one of the most productive players on the Packers defense. However, the team continues to struggle, and at the rate they’re playing right now, this will likely be the first time the Packers have missed the playoffs under head coach Matt LaFleur since hiring him after the 2018 season.

We also saw some productive games from key Penn State rookies like Jaquan Brisker and Arnold Ebiketie.

Another struggling team is the Rams. With Cooper Kupp out for the season, they turn to veterans like Allen Robinson II.

It was another productive week for former Penn State players.

Here are the top moments from former Nittany Lions from Week 11 of the NFL regular season.

Adrian Amos - 10 total tackles

Nov 17, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Despite losing to the Titans last Thursday, Adrian Amos continues to be one of the most productive players on the Packers defense. He is coming up on a contract year, and with the way he is playing compared to Darnell Savage, who is also under a contract year, Amos is playing his way into an extension for the Packers. It would be surprising to see the team let both players walk in free agency.

Jaquan Brisker - 11 total tackles

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker was the leading tackler for the Bears on Sunday. Despite losing 27-24 to the Falcons, The Bears defense looks promising for their future. Now, putting protection and weapons around Justin Fields this offseason should be a must for them.

Arnold Ebiketie - 6 total tackles and a sack

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) after a pitch in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Falcons, they might be one of the more surprising teams this season, especially with how weak the NFC is. We have featured Arnold Ebiketie a few times before. On Sunday, he was near the top of the list in production for the Falcons, finishing with six total tackles and a sack.

Miles Sanders - 13 carries for 47 yards

Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles avoided two straight losses with a Jalen Hurts touchdown in the final minutes of the game on Sunday against the Colts. Miles Sanders was the team’s second-leading rusher, and is still putting on an impressive 2022 campaign, coming up on a contract year.

Allen Robinson II - 4 catches for 47 yards

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter while defended by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

With Cooper Kupp out for the season, the Rams turn towards veterans like Allen Robinson II. He didn’t have the most jaw-dropping performance on Sunday against the Saints, but he still caught a touchdown pass to help keep them in the game. But unfortunately, the Rams ended up losing to the Saints 27-20.

Saquon Barkley - 15 carries for 22 yards

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Isaiah Buggs (96) tackle New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, you don’t see a lot of teams pay running backs because of their shelf life. But Saquon Barkley is certainly making it tough for the Giants to let him walk in free agency. It was a bit of a quiet week for the Giants as a whole, losing 31-18 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Micah Parsons - 4 total tackles, 2 sacks and 5 QB hits

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday 40-3, and Micah Parsons was a big part of that, recording two sacks on the day. The NFC East just got a lot more interesting to finish off the regular season.

