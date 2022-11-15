PSU in NFL: Week 10 NFL recap from former Nittany Lions

We are through 10 weeks of the NFL season. That’s pretty crazy to think about. We are seeing some teams, like the Green Bay Packers, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive after an overtime win on Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys.

Other former Penn State players, like Saquon Barkley, continue to impress, playing their way into a contract extension.

In general, it was a pretty exciting week of NFL football. We started with the wild ending to the Vikings–Bills game.

Then, we made our way to Green Bay, where the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, beating the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. It was a game where rookie receiver Christian Watson had three touchdown receptions. However, this has also been a season for the Packers where the production of former Penn State safety Adrian Amos has not gone unnoticed.

So, how did the rest of the former Nittany Lions do this week? Let’s take a look.

Micah Parsons - 7 total tackles

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) returns a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It was quite the quiet week for [autotag]Micah Parsons[/autotag], as the Dallas Cowboys lost 31-28 in overtime to the Packers. However, Parsons is still a top candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

Miles Sanders - 12 carries for 54 yards

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball on way to an 11-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. [autotag]Miles Sanders[/autotag] was the leading rusher for Philadelphia. The Eagles had one rushing touchdown, belonging to Jalen Hurts. Sanders lead the team with 54 rushing yards on the night.

Adrian Amos - 9 total tackles

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) says a prayer after their 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The corners are struggling for the Packers. However, if there is one bright spot to their secondary, it is [autotag]Adrian Amos[/autotag]. He is coming up on a contract year with Green Bay. With Darnell Savage struggling, the Packers can’t really afford to let both safeties walk in free agency. Amos was the Packers’ second-leading tackler against the Cowboys on Sunday. It would not be too surprising to see him get extended with the Packers this offseason.

Saquon Barkley - 35 carries for 152 yards

Saquon Barkley of the Giants in the second half. The Houston Texans at the New York Giants in a game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 13, 2022.

Saquon Barkley continues to impress. He currently is leading the league with 931 rushing yards on the season. At this point, there really isn’t anyone else that is coming close to him in the race for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. With Barkley coming up on a contract year with the Giants, he is making it tough for them to let him walk in free agency or even franchise tag him. Sure, not a lot of teams pay running backs because of the shelf life. However, Barkley has been such a reliable asset for the Giants this season.

Jaquan Brisker - 7 total tackles

Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears strong safety Jaquan Brisker (9) tackles Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) after a run in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jaquan Brisker[/autotag] has been one of the best defensive players this season for the Chicago Bears. Sure, you can still make the argument that they should’ve taken a wide receiver early. However, Brisker is certainly living up to his draft pick. He had seven total tackles against the Lions on Sunday, being the team’s second-leading tackler behind Badgers undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Chris Godwin - 6 catches for 71 yards

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany, DEU; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after defeating the Seattle Seahawks after an International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday. [autotag]Chris Godwin[/autotag] was the leading receiver for Tampa Bay and had one of their two touchdowns. The Buccaneers had 258 total receiving yards. Godwin had 71 of them.

Arnold Ebiketie - 3 total tackles, 1 QB hit and 0.5 sacks

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) celebrates after a sack with linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Here is one name that we have not mentioned in a while. [autotag]Arnold Ebiketie[/autotag] of the Atlanta Falcons. Sure, he had just three total tackles on the day. But he also had one QB hit and 0.5 sacks on Sunday. Ebiketie is in a good spot to succeed with the Atlanta Falcons. They do not have a lot of defensive pieces, but Ebiketie is a good start for them. The Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday 25-15.

