PSU in the NFL: Micah Parsons’ best sacks of 2022

Abdul Carter has done a tremendous job of wearing the number 11 this year at Penn State. He made as much of a impact as any player this year just like Micah Parsons did in his career at Penn State before heading to the NFL and having the impact he has.

Fast forward to 2022, Micah Parsons is having himself an MVP and defensive player of the year season for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are second in the division with a record of 10-3, trailing only the NFC-lading Philadelphia Eagles at 12-1, and Parsons has put up insane numbers.

Year to date as we enter Week 15 of the NFL season, Parsons has a whopping 39 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and a defensive touchdown.

Some of the hits and sacks he has had are worth looking back on as he builds up an even stronger resume for postseason awards.

Week One Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 Against the Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4 Against the Washington Commanders

Week 6 Against the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 Against the Detroit Lions

Week 11 Against the Minnesota Vikings

Week 12 Against the New York Giants

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire