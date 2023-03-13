PSU in the NFL: Will KJ Hamler be traded?

After making a big move to upgrade its quarterback last offseason, the Denver Broncos are looking for other ways to spruce up the offense in hopes they didn’t make a total mistake in acquiring Russell Wilson. With plenty of potential moves to be considered by the Broncos, one could involve moving on from a former Penn State offensive standout.

Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler has reportedly been labeled a player the Broncos could consider trading if the right deal can be made with a viable trade partner. As the Broncos work to explore all of their options as they move forward with a new head coach in Sean Payton, possible discussions involving Hamler may have already taken place, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, via Twitter. Other receivers that have been discussed as possible trade pieces include Hamler’s teammates Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

“Teams say the Broncos are asking high prices, bit just dumping, but it;s not out of the question one gets moved,” Graziano said on his Twitter account on Monday.

Hamler appeared in just seven games for Denver in 2022 due to recovering from knee surgery in 2021 and a nagging hamstring issue. As a result, Hamler caught just seven passes for 165 yards without a touchdown. He also had two rushing attempts for 23 yards. Of the three players mentioned, Hamler would seem to be on the bottom of the priority list for the Broncos offense after Jeudy and Sutton led the team in receiving in 2022.

The duo of Jeudy and Sutton together combined for 1,801 yards and eight touchdowns. Either the Broncos feel strongly about keeping that 1-2 punch together and move Hamler and his injury history, or they take a chance Hamler bounces back and move one of the potentially higher-priced receivers.

We’ll keep an eye on what the Broncos do and whether or not Hamler remains part of the future vision for the offense under a new head coach.

