PSU’s Kadyn Trochim Earns MIAA Hitter of the Week Accolades

KANSAS CITY, MO — Per an announcement by the MIAA, Pitt State Redshirt Junior Kadyn Trochim was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week after her big performance against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

In their doubleheader against the Lions, Trochim hit with a batting average of .800 going 4-for-5 with two home-runs and 7 RBI’s.

She finished the day with a .714 On Base Percentage and a 2.000 Slugging Percentage.

In game one, the Waco, Texas native went 2-for-3 with a home-run and two RBI’s.

In their second game, Trochim went 2-for-2 with 5 RBI’s including a 3-run homer to help lead the 10th ranked Gorillas to a sweep over the Lions winning 8-1 in game one and a run rule 12-4 victory in game two.

With the win, Pitt State improved to 38-4 on the season and 12-2 in MIAA Conference play.

Trochim and the Gorillas will be back in action this weekend when they travel up to Topeka & Emporia for a doubleheader against Washburn on Friday and a doubleheader against Emporia State on Saturday.

