PSU football recruiting: 2024 QB has eyes on Penn State

As we wrap up the regular season, Penn State is playing Michigan State this weekend to keep their New Year’s Six bowl hopes alive.

On top of that, James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have been keeping busy throughout the season on the recruiting trail.

Penn State will have a key player visiting State College this weekend. He resides in Pennsylvania but is currently committed to a Big 12 school. He is a 2023 wide receiver, and if Franklin can bring him back home to represent his home state, that would be big.

Penn State also has a key quarterback recruit that would be a big addition if he commits to Penn State. They lost Marcus Stokes, who flipped to Florida and was recently stripped of his scholarship.

We have spent this season taking a look at prospects as far ahead as 2024.

This week, we have three different players from the 2023 and 2024 class. Who are they? Let’s take a closer look.

Jayden Bradford - 2024 4-star QB

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We have featured Jayden Bradford on here before, but it’s worth mentioning that he did recently release his top four schools with Penn State making the list. The Nittany Lions will be competing against Louisville, South Carolina and NC State.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jayden Bradford is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 185 QB from Chapin, SC is ranked as a Top 100 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 9 QB)@JaydenBradford7 https://t.co/ZcG37Em4Y9 pic.twitter.com/duYo8f0nzf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 17, 2022

As of right now, Bradford has a Crystal Ball prediction to Penn State. Bradford is from South Carolina, and if the Gamecocks finish off this season strong, it will be interesting to see if that would impact Bradford’s decision.

Story continues

Damon Wilson - 2023 5-star edge rusher

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Damon Wilson currently has a Crystal Ball prediction to Ohio State. The Florida edge rusher has a number of schools interested in him, and Penn State is one of them. This one might be tougher for the Nittany Lions to compete against with other schools involved. But if they were able to land Wilson, that would be a massive addition for James Franklin.

Rodney Gallager - 2023 4-star WR

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, [autotag]Rodney Gallagher[/autotag] is already committed to West Virginia, and has been since May. However, he recently scheduled a visit with Penn State that is scheduled for this weekend. Gallagher is from Pennsylvania, so it will be interesting to see if James Franklin can lure him back into his home state. While there is a good possibility Penn State will be down two receivers after this year, [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] and [autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag], Gallagher would be a big addition for the future of that wide receiver room.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire