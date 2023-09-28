PSU fans release 'Buckeye Tears' beer ahead of Ohio State vs. Penn State game

A certain group of Penn State football fans are already preparing for the Ohio State game.

According to "Breweries in PA," 12 Pennsylvania breweries — each owned by Penn State alumni — are teaming up to release a new beer called "Buckeye Tears" to "honor the rivalry" with the Buckeyes ahead of their matchup Oct. 21 at Ohio Stadium.

Excited to share our next statewide beer collab. "Buckeye Tears" will release early October at 12 Penn State alumni owned breweries across PA



The 4.09% Cold IPA is the perfect tailgating beer & #WeAre certain you'll love it



Details on where to find it -> https://t.co/oHEPJrjfxb pic.twitter.com/avULi9SREv — Breweries In PA (@BreweriesinPA) September 27, 2023

"The beer is a 4.09% Cold IPA featuring a cartoon of a crying Ohio State mascot ahead of the big game between the two schools on Saturday, October 21st," the website states.

"Obviously no harm is meant, we just think ‘Buckeye Tears’ is the perfect name for a beer that will honor Penn State heading to the National Championship in 2023! No one in Ohio wants to see that."

Here are the 12 breweries that will serve "Buckeye Tears":

Acrospire Brewing — Glenshaw

Antifragile Brewing — State College

Blondes and Brewnettes — West Grove

Cellar Works — Sarver

Grist House — Pittsburgh

Hidden Stories Brewing — Millerstown

Locust Lane Craft Brewery — Malvern

Mechanistic Brewing — Clarion

Michaux Brewing — Waynesboro

Moo-Duck Brewing — Elizabethtown

Rough Edges Brewing — Chambersburgh

ShuBrew — Zelienople

Ohio State vs. Penn State rivalry: What is OSU's win streak vs. PSU?

Ohio State has won six straight against Penn State.

The Buckeyes' win streak against Penn State started in 2017 with a 39-38 win in Columbus.

Ohio State's last loss to Penn State came in a 24-21 loss to the Nittany Lions in State College during the 2016 season.

Ohio State has not lost a game against Penn State in Columbus since 2011.

