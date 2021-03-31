New PSU basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry faces challenge of achieving 'sustained success'

Rich Scarcella, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·4 min read
Mar. 30—Passed over for several head coaching jobs in the past, Micah Shrewsberry appreciates the opportunity he's received from Penn State as its new men's basketball coach.

Shrewsberry also understands the challenge of trying to lead the Nittany Lions to what director of athletics Sandy Barbour called "sustained success."

They've had just five winning seasons since 2001 and four NCAA Tournament appearances since 1965.

"I think it starts with the guys in your locker room building the character and culture of a program," Shrewsberry said Tuesday during his introductory press conference. "If you're giving them everything you have every single day, they're going to attract more people to your program.

"The fit is the most important thing. I don't think you can go for the quick fix, or what's easy or what's attractive. ... We want to find the right fit for us."

The 44-year-old Shrewsberry walked into a firestorm earlier this month.

Seven players on the Penn State roster entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal shortly after he was hired: leading scorer Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington, Seth Lundy, Jamari Wheeler, John Harrar, Trent Buttrick and Patrick Kelly. Brockington has since said he's staying at Penn State.

It appeared they were unhappy that interim coach Jim Ferry was not retained. Ferry accepted the job when longtime coach Patrick Chambers resigned in October after an investigation into allegations of improper conduct.

Ferry guided Penn State to an 11-14 record, including four wins over teams in the NCAA Tournament.

"I've talked to every single one of the guys that have entered the portal," Shrewsberry said. "We are actively trying to get them back. We're talking about them. We're talking to them. We're having conversations over Zoom and on FaceTime.

"There are a lot of great players out there, but we want our own. We also want guys who are two feet in for Penn State, that bleed Penn State, that believe in this, that believe in our vision."

Once he gets those players, Shrewsberry said his teams will rely on defense to become successful.

"To have a chance in the Big Ten, we have to be one of the top defensive teams in our league," he said. "If you watch the teams that were left in the Elite Eight, they're all elite defensive teams unless you're Gonzaga and you're an elite offensive team.

"You have to have a defensive mindset. That's how you win in this league. If we're consistent in that area, we're going to give ourselves a chance every night whether the ball goes in or not."

Shrewsberry, a native of Indianapolis, spent the last 13 seasons as an assistant for Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics and Butler and for Matt Painter with Purdue, both highly regarded in the profession.

"One thing I learned from Brad Stevens is his detail in his approach to preparation," he said. "He's one of the best I've been around. There's no stone unturned when he's preparing for a game, for practice or for a season.

"Coach Painter is probably the most low-ego coach I've ever been around. He's had ups and he's had downs, but he stayed who he is as a person. From him, I've learned to trust your gut, be yourself and be confident in your abilities."

Shrewsberry became the second Black head basketball coach in the Big Ten when he was hired, joining Michigan's Juwan Howard. Since his hiring, Minnesota named Ben Johnson and Indiana selected Mike Woodson, making it four.

Howard was one of the first coaches to congratulate Shrewsberry on getting the Penn State job.

"This is a special time in our profession for people getting opportunities," Shrewsberry said. "I probably don't get this opportunity without the things that he (Howard) is doing at Michigan, the success that he's had and doing it in a first-class way.

"It's my responsibility to do everything I can here to elevate this program, but also provide an opportunity for the next coach to get a chance."

Shrewsberry's first move was hiring Adam Fisher, a Penn State grad and a former Miami (Fla.) assistant, as associate coach. Fisher, a Central Bucks East grad, was a team manager as a Penn State student and later worked for Chambers at Boston University and with the Lions.

He also led the recruiting effort that landed former Reading High star Lonnie Walker IV at Miami.

"He was somebody that I zeroed in on quickly," Shrewsberry said. "He came highly recommended. He has a great basketball mind. He's a people person. He believes in this place and in doing special things.

"He was number one on my list. I was so thrilled he said yes."

