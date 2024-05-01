PSU’s Ava Laurent Named the MIAA Freshman of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO — Pitt State freshman Ava Laurent has been named the MIAA Freshman of the Year after a dominant year in the circle.

The right-handed pitcher from Grand Island, Neb., ranks in the league’s top ten in almost every pitching category, including an MIAA-leading 192 strikeouts.

In 149.1 innings pitcher, Laurent owns a 1.97 ERA and a .197 opposing batting average. She’s allowed 107 hits and 47 runs this season, 42 of which were earned.

Laurent enters the MIAA’s championship tournament with an MIAA-leading seven shutouts and a record of 18-1.

Laurent ranks in the top 25 nationally in strikeouts per 7 Innings (17th, 9.0), shutouts (18th) and strikeouts (22nd).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.