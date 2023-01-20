PSU 2023 NFL Draft profile brief: TE Brenton Strange

The NFL draft buildup is underway with combine invites starting to be handed out and draft analysts breaking down all of the prospects. In an effort to review some of Penn State’s draft prospects, we’re spending some time organizing draft profile briefs for Penn State’s draft-eligible prospects. Next up we have tight end Brenton Strange.

This is a deep tight end class. In fact, if you want to talk about a position this NFL offseason that will be interesting in both the draft and free agency, you could certainly put tight ends on that list.

Strange has been nothing but a consistent tight end throughout his time at Penn State. He did get to sit behind Pat Freiermuth, who is now a starting tight end for the Steelers. Wouldn’t that be fun to see the Steelers have not one, but two former Nittany Lions tight ends?

As mentioned, the depth in this tight end class is impressive, and there should be quite a few teams looking for one early.

With the NFL Combine just a couple months away, and the Senior Bowl is coming up, those are two events that could really help Strange boost his draft stock.

Let’s take a look at Brenton Strange as a 2023 NFL draft prospect.

Strengths

There are two things to Strange’s game that stick out.

The first is his impressive hands. Strange, especially throughout the 2022 season, has shown the ability to make contested catches in heavy traffic.

He has shown that he can be a reliable pass-catcher in multiple areas of the field. Playing behind notable players like Pat Freiermuth, Strange has improved every year he has stepped on the field at Penn State.

This season, Strange finished with 362 yards and five touchdowns, a career year for the tight end.

On top of his pass-catching, Strange is also a reliable blocker, especially in the run game.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, Strange is a player that uses his body to his advantage in his blocking. Whether he ends up being a starting tight end or a productive backup, Strange is a reliable tight end that many teams will love with his polished blocking skills.

Strange is also a reliable target in the red zone, an area where he flourished in at Penn State, especially as a blocker.

Strange has all the tools to have a successful career at the next level.

Weaknesses

One positive aspect of Penn State’s offense the past few seasons was that they had multiple weapons that were involved and many were productive. Sean Clifford played a big role in making those things happen.

Strange doesn’t really have any “red flags”.

The biggest thing to point out here is his consistency. However, as mentioned, the Nittany Lions had multiple weapons this year. But, throughout the 2021 season, it was mostly an offense headlined by Jahan Dotson, yet Strange still put up solid numbers.

While Strange is a reliable blocker in the run game, there was not a ton of action of him to develop as a blocker in the passing game. That is something he will need to polish up at the next level.

Strange has shown he can be reliable in the passing game. However, the Nittany Lions used him mostly in the run game, especially this season. After his production this season, Strange shows his capability to become an all-around tight end with his consistent hands. He just needs more opportunities to do so.

Strange is capable of potentially becoming a starting tight end at the next level. But, he would mesh really well as a duo with a current starting tight end, even the Steelers, as mentioned earlier.

Draft Projection

Strange is a very intriguing prospect. It seems likely he will be an early Day 3 draft pick. However, he did tell reporters that he heard he could go anywhere between the second and fourth rounds. This is a deep tight end class, and while Strange might not necessarily be one of those notable players, he certainly still has the talent and potential to raise his draft stock in the coming months.

