PSG’s Zaire-Emery Nominated Alongside Barcelona and Man Utd Talents for Golden Boy Award

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery broke out during this past 2023-24 season. Due to his performance, the 18-year-old has begun receiving call-ups from the French national senior team.

Didier Deschamps isn’t the only one noticing the PSG standout’s amazing season, as the teenager received an award nomination. Every year, the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Canal Supporters) unveils its list of the top 100 young players under 21 in Europe.

These players are vying for the Golden Boy Award, which recognizes the best young talent in football. This Thursday, the newspaper revealed the list of contenders for this prestigious honor. Among them are two players from PSG, Zaire-Emery and Ismaël Gharbi.

Zaire-Emery is considered one of the top contenders for the 2024 Golden Boy Award, along with Lamine Yamal from FC Barcelona and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. In addition to PSG’s rising star, fifteen other players from Ligue 1, including eleven French players, have been nominated.

Among them are Leny Yoro from Lille, Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, Désiré Doué and Jeanuël Belocian from Rennes, Kassoum Ouattara from Monaco, Guillaume Restes and Christian Mawissa from Toulouse, and Wilson Odobert from Burnley, who was trained at PSG.

Also nominated are Mohamed-Ali Cho from Nice and Lucas Mincarelli from Montpellier, in addition to Zaire-Emery.