PSG youth coach Zoumana Camara linked with Metz role

FC Metz will be dipping into the managerial market this summer. As previously revealed by L’Équipe, Laszlo Bölöni would have been sacked by Les Grenats regardless of their fate in the Ligue 1 relegation play-off tie against AS Saint-Étienne, however, their ultimate relegation is making their search fr a replacement more difficult.

Habib Beye had been the prime candidate. He announced his departure from Red Star, with whom he earned promotion to Ligue 2 last season, last month. However, Beye is intent on taking charge of a Ligue 1 team and as a result, he has since rejected Metz’s approach.

Other options are now being considered, notably Zoumana Camara, who is currently managing Paris Saint-Germain’s U19 side. It is thought that he is keen of taking charge of a club in the near future and it is thought that PSG will not stand in his way of doing so.

L’Équipe understands that Mali manager Éric Chelle and Stéphane Dumont are also candidates for the role. Bölöni’s departure from Metz is yet to be confirmed but it is nonetheless perceived as an inevitability.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle