PSG Youngster Weighs Options as Bayern Munich Vies to Outpace Barcelona in Transfer Race

The situation surrounding Xavi Simons’ future is still up in the air, as the youngster will decide his future after UEFA Euro 2024. Simons is currently with the Netherlands national team, who could be a dark horse in this tournament, so it comes as no surprise he’s fully concentrated there.

“I’ll make my decision after [UEFA Euro 2024],” Simons told Eindhovens Dagblad. “Right now, my focus is entirely on the tournament. The intense competition in the German championship and the pressure we’ve faced have pushed my development to a new level.”

Nonetheless, his remarks about waiting until after the Euros aren’t stopping speculation as to what will happen with his future.

Simons has really made a mark for himself this season at RB Leipzig, featuring in 43 matches across various competitions. His impressive stats, including 10 goals and 15 assists, haven’t gone unnoticed, drawing interest from several prominent European clubs.

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are among the clubs constantly linked to Simons. The latest information comes from transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, who hints that the Bavarian side are in the driver’s seat to land the rising star this summer.

“Bayern really wants Xavi Simons with their sporting director Max Eberl, the same person who brought the player to Leipzig a year ago when he worked there,” Romano said on the latest episode of the “Here We Go Podcast” (h/t Le10Sport).

“The season was amazing, and the feeling was fantastic. Now, Xavi Simons is considering many opportunities, including a potential move to Bayern.”