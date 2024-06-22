PSG Youngster Opts Out of Paris: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig Favored Over Arsenal, Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons noted that he will decide on his future after the Netherlands’ participation in UEFA Euro 2024 ends. However, on Saturday, one clear stance was reportedly made, Simons won’t be playing the 2024-25 season in the French capital.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all contacted PSG to talk about the possibility of landing Simons.

Moreover, Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern Munich are ready to propose a loan bid with an obligation clause that includes a transfer cost between €60 million and €70 million.

Bayern Munich or any top club keen on Simons received a transfer boost. Fabrizio Romano reports that Simons has formally informed Paris Saint-Germain about his plan to leave the club this summer.

Romano also notes that the move this summer will be on loan but doesn’t add specifics on whether that would include an obligation clause. Nonetheless, he does reveal that Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are the two favorites to land the player clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona who have been linked to the player in the past.

🚨🇳🇱 EXCL: Xavi Simons has formally informed Paris Saint-Germain about his plan to leave the club this summer. Key detail: it will be a loan move until June 2025, as mentioned since April. Bayern and RB Leipzig, both pushing to sign Xavi Simons. ↪️ Decision after the Euros. pic.twitter.com/HSXt932dwS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists.