PSG Women’s coach Jocelyn Prêcheur set to leave his post

According to a report from France Bleu Paris and confirmed by L’Équipe, Jocelyn Prêcher is set to leave his post as Paris Saint-Germain women’s coach, after just one season in charge.

After failing to win the league and having been eliminated by rivals Olympique Lyonnais in the Women’s Champions League semifinals, Jocelyn Prêcheur has decided not to renew his contract with PSG, which is due to expire at the end of June. Last September, he replaced his father, Gérard Prêcheur, who had mutually agreed to end his collaboration with the French outfit following disagreements with the sporting direction. In his sole season with PSG, Jocelyn Prêcheur won the Coupe de France, beating Fleury in the final. In the brand-new format of D1 Arkéma, the Parisian outfit failed in the championship final against Lyon, after already finishing behind them in the regular season.

While Jocelyn Prêcheur is rumoured to join London City FC, a club owned by Olympique Lyonnais women’s president Michelle Kang, PSG has a three-name shortlist to succeed the French coach, but their identity remains unknown yet.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux