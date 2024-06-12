PSG ‘watching’ Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior

One superstar is already confirmed to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, however, is another about to arrive at the Parc des Prince?

Kylian Mbappé confirmed last month that he would be leaving PSG after seven years at the club. His move to Real Madrid was then confirmed just over a fortnight later. The France captain joins Los Blancos on a free transfer after his contract with Les Parisiens expired.

L’Équipe reported earlier this month that there is some mild concern at Real Madrid regarding the impact that Mbappé may have on the dressing room, even if this concern is not shared by the squad itself. However, could it see certain players dislodged? That remains to be seen, but PSG could be willing to pounce should that prove to be the case.

Mbappé out, Vinícius in?

Vinícius Júnior is coming off the back of an incredible campaign with Real Madrid, with the Brazilian scoring in their UEFA Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund. He is considered by many to be the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

Vinícius plays in the same position as the arriving Mbappé and whilst it is thought that it will be possible to accommodate both superstars, France Télé journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi told RMC Sport show After Foot that PSG are “watching” the Brazil international. As RMC Sport’s Daniel Rioli then pointed out, it is a link that he drew two months earlier.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle