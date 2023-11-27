PSG vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, live updates

Newcastle head to PSG on Tuesday with their UEFA Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

[ MORE: Champions League group stage tables in full ]

Eddie Howe's side sit bottom of Group F but are just three points off the top and there's all to play for in their final two group stage games away at PSG and at home against AC Milan. A draw away at PSG for injury-hit Newcastle would be an incredible result and set things up nicely for their final group stage game at home at St James' Park against Milan in December. However, if Newcastle lose at PSG and Milan beat Dortmund the Magpies will be totally out of Europe and won't even be able to qualify for the Europa League due to finishing third in the group. The stake are high but Howe's beat up side will be full of confidence after they hammered Chelsea 4-1 at home on Saturday.

PSG and Kylian Mbappe will be looking to avenge their 4-1 hammering at Newcastle earlier in the group stage as PSG can qualify for the last 16 if they win this game and Dortmund beat or draw with AC Milan in the other Group F game. PSG warmed up for this clash by battering Monaco 5-2 at home on Friday as Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos were all on the scoresheet. Luis Enrique's side are top of Ligue 1 and have won six league games in a row and are full of confidence.

[ MORE: Champions League schedule, scores ]

Everything is set up for a beauty of a clash at the Parc des Princes and all eyes will be on how Newcastle handle the occasion as this is basically a knockout game.

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle live, stream, start time live updates

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Focus on PSG, team news

PSG have a few big players out injured with talented young midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery missing after suffering an ankle injury. Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Keylor Navas all remain out so Enrique is down to the bare bones in defense. Going forward, PSG have so many options and it is all about getting the right balance as Les Parisiens will have plenty of the ball and have to stay patient.

Focus on Newcastle, team news

Newcastle have a whole host of injury issues (look at the list below) and Howe will be forced to probably start with the same lineup which beat Chelsea at the weekend. Can that same lineup play with high intensity and energy away at PSG? It is likely Newcastle will sit in deep and defend like they did away at Milan in the 0-0 draw they picked up in their Group F opener.

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (Achilles)