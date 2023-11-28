Is PSG vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

PSG host Newcastle in Paris (Action Images via Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Newcastle United to the French capital as the end of the Champions League group stage draws near.

Group F is tight, with all four sides in qualification contention.

PSG are currently second, a point behind Borussia Dortmund, but a win in Paris would take Eddie Howe’s bottom-placed side above their opponents.

The Premier League club completed a conclusive 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture last month.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Champions League odds and tips here.

When is PSG vs Newcastle?

PSG vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 November at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

PSG are without a number of key individuals, with teenager Warren Zaire-Emery injured on international duty after a maiden call-up to the senior France squad. Marco Asensio, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe also remain out.

Newcastle’s long injury list includes Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, but Lewis Hall is available after being unable to play against Chelsea. Sean Longstaff could also overcome an ankle issue and feature in midfield in the absence of Sandro Tonali, who is serving a long-term suspension.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe; Ramos.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon; Isak.

Odds

PSG win 8/13

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 17/4

Get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Prediction

A home win takes PSG closer to qualification. PSG 3-1 Newcastle