PSG vs Manchester City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City’s hunt for silverware continues tonight as they visit PSG in the first leg of what promises to be an intriguing Champions League semi-final.

Both clubs are searching for an elusive first title in the competition, with the Ligue 1 champions hopeful of going one better after last season’s final defeat against Bayern Munich.

City should be in confident mood having won a trophy only days before this fixture. Spurs were seen off at Wembley and Pep Guardiola’s side won the Carabao Cup for the fourth year in a row.

But PSG are expected to prove more challenging opposition, particularly having beaten both Barcelona and Bayern on route to the last four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 28 April.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. The match is also available to stream for its customers on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

A fully fit City squad means Guardiola will have the pick of the bunch at the Parc des Princes. Kevin De Bruyne will be available again, after playing for the majority of his side’s League Cup victory over Spurs. Thankfully for them, John Stones’ suspension for his move on Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is domestic, so the Englishman could be expected to feature at the back.

Concerns had been raised as PSG’s Kylian Mbappe limped off in the 87th minute of his side’s win over Metz on Saturday. However, Pochettino believes the French forward will be fit for the clash against City. Abdou Diallo and Marquinhos should also return for the French side, after both were forced off with issues in their quarter-final first leg against Bayern.

Odds

PSG: 9/4

Draw: 14/5

Manchester City: 21/20

Possible line-ups

PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Verratti, Gueye, Draxler; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, de Bruyne, Foden

Prediction

Both sides feature strong offensive talent, however it is defensively where City could have the advantage. Pep Guardiola’s men have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season and look to be confident at the back. However, given PSG’s run of form in the competition this year, it looks set to go down to a tight second leg at the Etihad on May 4. PSG 1-1 Manchester City

