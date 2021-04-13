PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League result and reaction tonight

Jamie Braidwood
(AFP via Getty Images)
Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, with still everything to play for as the reigning champions seek a comeback.

A 3-2 victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the first leg puts PSG firmly in control, with their away goals meaning Bayern need to score twice without reply as a minimum if they want to continue their defence of the trophy. Kylian Mbappe took centre stage once more in the snow in Bavaria, but they have it all to do once more if the Ligue 1 champions want to see off Hansi Flick’s side - who know how to win on the biggest of occasions.

At the weekend there were contrasting fortunes for the two clubs with PSG winning with ease while Bayern were frustrated by conceding a late goal to draw, but all the focus now is on the biggest prize in club football and a place in the last four.

The absence of Robert Lewandowski makes Bayern’s task more difficult, but there remain plenty of match-winners and goalscorers in the team - and the mindset of the PSG players in these biggest of games is not yet proven beyond all doubt, given their constant falling short in Europe in previous seasons.

Follow all the action live as PSG play Bayern Munich in the Champions League below.

READ MORE:

