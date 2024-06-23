PSG View €40M-Rated Versatile Winger as Key Target Amid Arsenal and Man Utd Links

Top European clubs are eyeing Stade Rennais’ Désiré Doué, and it looks like the teenager is set to leave the Ligue 1 team this summer. The 19-year-old impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season, notching four goals and six assists.

As a result, the list of suitors is growing, and one of them includes Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Red Devils might need to rethink their approach in this transfer race.

According to a recent report from Give Me Sport, Manchester United are worried they won’t be able to attract Doué to the club, as Stade Rennais has set a high asking price for the 19-year-old.

Therefore, PSG could capitalize on this opportunity, as Get French Football reports that the Parisians are interested in Doué, considering him a key target for the club this summer.

🚨🇫🇷| JUST IN: PSG is confident that Rayan Cherki will not sign a contract extension at Lyon. The club is confident of finalizing a deal to sign Cherki this summer. Paris is also interested in Désiré Doué, he’s a key target for the club this summer. @LukeEntwistle, @GFFN pic.twitter.com/Zxb9JPmY7u — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 23, 2024

Regarding the potential cost of the player, The Guardian’s Ed Aarons recently reported that Rennes might sell him this summer for about €40 million. It will be interesting to see if any of these clubs are keen on paying that fee for the youngster.