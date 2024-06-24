PSG are very interested in Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman

According to Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau, Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in a move for Kingsley Coman (28) with the Frenchman allowed to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Conversations between the French champions and Coman have begun, while Bayern are believed to be open to an agreement for the winger with the club valuing him between €40 and €50 million.

Coman has struggled with injuries this season having only made 27 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, and it has been a race for the Frenchman to return to full fitness ahead of the start of the Euros campaign.

Kingsley Coman: Homecoming for a former Titi?

Coman was born in Paris and developed in the PSG academy system even making a handful of appearances before he left the club on a free transfer to Juventus in 2014. And in 2020, for Bayern, he broke his formative club’s heart when he headed in the lone goal of the Champions League final.

GFFN | Nick Hartland