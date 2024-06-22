PSG Urged to Target Chelsea and Crystal Palace Defenders Amidst Fading Leny Yoro Pursuit, Expert Suggests

LOSC Lille standout Leny Yoro has his heart set on joining Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain are among the teams keen on the teenage defender, but reports suggest he’s agreed to a deal with the Spanish side.

If Yoro is bound for Real Madrid, PSG must consider other options to bolster its central defense this summer. The question is, who could the Parisians target next after likely missing out on Yoro?

Chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time Robin Bairner said on the latest episode of PSG Talk that there are two players in the Premier League that the capital club should consider pursuing.

“PSG were interested in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill for a while. Bayern [Munich] have tried to bid for him, [but] they got emphatically knocked back. Still, I think it’s worth PSG keeping a note on him purely because of, as I mentioned earlier, Chelsea’s financial issues. They could be drawn into a sale at some point.

“Colwell’s probably going to be overpriced, but he’s worth keeping an eye on for sure because he’s such a wildly talented player. Equally, I’ve got Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace down. He’s liable to be sold this summer. He’s attracting quite a bit of interest from Premier League clubs. Again, because he’s an England international, it’s probably going to push the price up more than you would want. But again, a very talented player, only 23, so he fits the sort of profile that PSG are trying to sign at the moment.”

The 23-year-old Colwill played in 32 matches across all competitions this past 2023-24 season for Chelsea and is under contract until 2029. As for Guéhi, he played 31 matches across all competitions for Crystal Palace and the 23-year-old has a contract until 2026.

Both players are England internationals, and while they play in arguably the best football league, English players are venturing abroad. Players like Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, Tammy Abraham, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek played outside the Premier League last season. It will be interesting to see if a few more players follow this path this summer.