PSG unlikely to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli

According to L’Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23) is unlikely to be successful. Despite the Ligue 1 champions naming the Georgian international as their priority target in attack this summer, new Napoli manager Antonio Conte is keen to keep him at the club.

PSG are willing to pay a fee in the region of €120 million for the former Rubin Kazan left-winger and have communicated this to the player’s agent, according to Foot Mercato. The eyewatering proposal clearly doesn’t appeal to the Serie A club as they want to offer their prized attacker a new contract to stay at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Les Parisiens are looking to find a right-footed attacker to replace Kylian Mbappé after he completed his move to Real Madrid this week. Although Napoli are keen to keep Kvaratskhelia, PSG will not give up easily and will still try to lure him to the French capital even if it looks unlikely.

GFFN | Liam Wraith