PSG Under Fire for Pursuing Unproven Player Linked to Tottenham and West Ham

Olympique Lyonnais’ Rayan Cherki could be on the move this summer since his contract with the club ends in 2025. This might be OL’s last chance to get a transfer fee for him.

However, Lyon has reportedly rejected the capital club’s offer of €15 million plus an additional €3 million in bonuses. OL’s reason for rejecting the offer is its demand to include a significant sell-on clause in any potential deal.

Additionally, the player has been linked to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and West Ham United. Despite this interest, the 20-year-old is determined to join the Parisians.

RMC Sport’s Daniel Riolo slammed the capital club’s decision to pursue Cherki considering that the player has never established himself as a starter with Lyon.

“Cherki at PSG? It blows my mind,” Riolo said (h/t SPORT.fr). “It’s just another case of following the usual playbook. PSG is now picking up a backup from OL who has never had a standout season. Basically, they’re expecting Luis Enrique to turn this young player into a Champions League star.

“Why can’t PSG ever look beyond the usual suspects and sign genuinely promising players from European clubs? No, they have to stick to Ligue 1, which, let’s be honest, is a subpar league as shown by the current TV rights situation.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey recently reported that Cherki’s heart is set on a move to PSG despite long-standing interest from Premier League clubs. The 20-year-old featured in 39 total matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.