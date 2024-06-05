PSG Targets Man City Star Seeking More Playtime; Chelsea and Man Utd Struggle with Price Tag

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez could be on the move this summer, as the player is linked to La Liga’s Atletico Madrid and is a top priority for the Spanish side. One expert believes that Paris Saint-Germain should be in the mix, with the Argentine possibly being available.

Álvarez likely aims to secure the starting position as the No. 9 rather than settling for being merely a luxury substitute or rotational starter. Consequently, rumors have emerged linking him to Atletico Madrid. However, his salary might pose a challenge in terms of bringing him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

On Wednesday, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that PSG are showing a lot of interest in Julián Álvarez. The club has inquired about him, indicating their strong interest from the Parisians.

Álvarez, on his part, is seeking more playing time. He could be one of the unexpected moves in the upcoming summer transfer window. Moreover, Romano notes that several other clubs are starting to show interest as well.

Manchester City isn’t looking into a loan deal at the moment, and it won’t be a cheap transfer either as Manchester City are still hopeful about keeping him.

🚨💣🇦🇷| BREAKING: PSG is VERY INTERESTED in Julián Álvarez, there is strong interest from Paris and the club has asked for information on him. The Argentine wants more playing time. It could be one of the “surprises” for the summer transfer window. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/vglddVrYOm — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 5, 2024

Moreover, FOX Sports Argentina’s Veronica Brunati reports that Manchester City are asking for €80 million if Álvarez decides to move on, but so far, no clubs have made any official offers. Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea are unable to meet the €80 million price tag.

However, there’s one club that stands out as capable of paying such a fee and is currently in the market for a striker: PSG.

Manchester City wants € 80M IF Julián Álvarez were to leave. No official offers from clubs yet. Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea can’t pay € 80M. There is only one club in the world capable of paying it that is looking for a striker: PSG. 🔴🔵🇦🇷🔥 @verobrunati pic.twitter.com/8RiE4Z47cH — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 5, 2024

The 24-year-old made 54 appearances across all competitions last season for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists.