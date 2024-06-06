PSG Target Takes Time to Weigh Future Amidst Chelsea and Man Utd Interest

With Kylian Mbappé now at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain will have to seek other avenues for goal-scoring. As a result, the capital club is linked to various players to fill the void that the French striker has left behind.

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško is one of the players that the Parisians are reportedly keen on replacing the Frenchman. The Slovenian goal-scorer is under contract with Leipzig until 2028 and scored 18 goals and registered two assists in 42 appearances for the German side this past 2023-24 season.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported the latest regarding Šeško and he notes that the 21-year-old is taking some more days to decide his future.

RB Leipzig has put forth a fresh contract proposal, and Šeško turned down a €30 million net salary offer from Saudi. Since March/April, Šeško has been approached by Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

🚨 Benjamin Šeško, taking some more days to decide his future. There's still new contract proposal from RB Leipzig on the table. Meanwhile, Šeško said no to €30m net salary from Saudi. ⚡️ Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea have all approached Šeško since March/April. pic.twitter.com/m7rwV49Hsc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

According to a recent report by Nick Purewal of the Evening Standard, Chelsea is keenly interested in Benjamin Šeško and is confident about their pursuit of a striker this summer.