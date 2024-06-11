PSG Target Snubs Arsenal and Man Utd, Commits to Leipzig with Improved Deal

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško is one of the players that many top European clubs are keen on to bolster their attack for next season. However, these suitors will now have to look at alternative options.

The Slovenian goal-scorer is under contract with Leipzig until 2028 and scored 18 goals and registered two assists in 42 appearances for the German side this past 2023-24 season.

As a result, the 21-year-old has caught the eye of PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Nonetheless, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Šeško has chosen to remain at RB Leipzig and has signed a new contract with better terms.

Moreover, Romano notes that this decision mirrors what Erling Haaland did during his time at Borussia Dortmund. Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a gentleman’s agreement in place for a potential future exit.

🚨🇸🇮 EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Šeško has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. ❗️ Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit. pic.twitter.com/tJcR0KdfYs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

Along with the interest from top European clubs, Šeško has also received interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad eyeing him, but there’s no sign that he wanted to move there.