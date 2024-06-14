PSG Target Responds to Transfer Rumors Amid Links to Barcelona and Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is coming off winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal with the 23-year-old being an integral member of the squad. With the transfer window approaching, many clubs are expressing keen interest in him.

Over the past few days, various reports have indicated which clubs are keen on the 23-year-old standout. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are among the teams reportedly eyeing the player for a possible move.

Still, with all these rumors circulating, the Bayer Leverkusen star is paying little attention to the noise on the outside. In an interview with ESPN, Frimpong stated that all these reports are just rumors and that anyone can spread them around.

“It’s just rumors,” Frimpong said (h/t The Mirror). “I don’t read rumors! Rumors are just rumors, anyone can say anything.”

Frimpong played 47 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga winners this past 2023–24 season, scoring 14 goals while registering 12 assists. Nonetheless, Frimpong will likely wait until after UEFA Euro 2024 to decide on his future, as his performance in the tournament could attract more suitors.