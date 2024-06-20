PSG Target Receives ‘Eden Hazard-style’ Glowing Praise Amid Chelsea and Tottenham Links

Olympique Lyonnais’ Rayan Cherki might be moving this summer considering his contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in 2025. As a result, this summer could be the last opportunity for OL to secure a transfer sum.

Nonetheless, Lyon have reportedly turned down the capital club’s bid of €15 million plus an additional €3 million in bonuses. OL’s rejection stems from their insistence on including a substantial sell-on clause in any potential deal.

Moreover, the player is reportedly linked to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and West Ham United. However, the 20-year-old has his heart set on joining the Parisians.

While the rumors are ongoing, Sky Sports’ Dougie Critchley weighed in on Cherki and what type of player PSG or a potential Premier League club could be landing this summer should OL decide to sell the youngster.

“PSG chasing Rayan Cherki… ok that’s an interesting one,” Critchley wrote on X. “In terms of natural talent, there are very 20 year olds above him. There are Eden Hazard-style elements to his game. But such a maverick personality. If Xavi Simons is going on loan, it’s exciting but a risk!”

PSG chasing Rayan Cherki… ok that's an interesting one. In terms of natural talent, there are very 20 year olds above him. There are Eden Hazard style elements to his game. But such a maverick personality. If Xavi Simons is going on loan, it's exciting, but a risk! pic.twitter.com/qjL0Gs4uSR — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) June 20, 2024

Although the Frenchman wants to move to PSG, RMC Sport’s Walid Achercour stated that Cherki should consider a move to “another team with more playing time and less pressure.”

The 20-year-old had a notable season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.