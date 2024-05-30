PSG Target Falls Short of Arsenal’s Criteria in Striker Search, Expert Says

On Wednesday, news surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain could be keeping a close eye on how the contract situation is developing between Inter Milan and Lautaro Martínez.

Although there are no ongoing negotiations, a ‘lucrative’ offer can’t be ruled out. Martínez is under contract with the Serie A team until 2026. If they can’t agree on an extension, this might open the door for the Ligue 1 team to step in.

The other team that’s linked to the Argentine goal scorer is Arsenal, as the Gunners appear to want an experienced striker to fill their need in the No. 9 role. Nonetheless, journalist Charles Watts revealed the latest regarding the Gunners’ interest in the soon-to-be 27-year-old.

“Lautaro Martínez is a name that has consistently been linked to Arsenal over the past few years, but the links have never really felt like they have had any substance,” Watts wrote in his recent column for CaughtOffside. “He’s not a player that has ever really been mentioned to me as a legitimate target, despite Arsenal’s need for a top-level forward.

“Martinez is clearly a quality player. You don’t hit the heights that he has hit with Inter Milan without having something special about you. But I would be surprised if these links we’ve seen from time to time with Arsenal ever really materialize into something more concrete.”

“Arsenal want to sign a forward this summer. There is no doubt about that. But my understanding of the situation is that any new addition is more likely to be a potential like signing, than someone with the profile of Martinez.”

Martínez likely wants a juicy contract as he’s in the middle of his prime years and coming off a 2023-24 season in which he scored 27 goals and registered seven assists across all competitions for Inter Milan.