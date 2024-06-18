PSG will target Benfica’s António Silva if they cannot convince Leny Yoro to join their project

According to Sports Zone, Paris Saint-Germain have begun to develop a backup plan if they cannot convince Leny Yoro (18) to join their project. The Lille OSC defender is thought to be the priority for the club in their aim to improve their defence, and the club have held positive conversations with the teenager over their project.

However, the French champions have come across a stumbling block to their aims. Yoro wants to move to Real Madrid, and the Champions League winners have every intention of making his dream come true. It has led to the club taking stock of the situation and looking at what other targets they could try and persuade.

António Silva is open to leaving his formative club

Sports Zone writes that PSG’s sporting director Luís Campos has begun to look at Benfica’s António Silva (20) who is thought to be open to leaving his Benfica this summer, although no agreement will be made until after his involvement with Portugal at the Euros is over. However, his agent Jorge Mendes is keen to place a defender in Paris this summer.

GFFN | Nick Hartland