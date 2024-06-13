PSG target Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba

Paris Saint-Germain made the signing of a centre-back a priority during the winter transfer window, however, they failed to get a deal over the line. The priority remains the same this summer and according to Foot Mercato, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba (25), a player linked with PSG in January, remains on the shortlist.

Lille OSC’s Leny Yoro (18) is still seemingly Les Parisiens’ priority at centre-back, however, the problem is that he is the priority for many major clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United. However, Tapsobs won’t be easy to prise away either.

Last September, Tapsoba signed a contract extension at Bayer Leverkusen, tying him to the Bundesliga champions until 2028. A release clause of €100m was also included in his contract. However, that has not dissuaded PSG from making their approach. Foot Mercato reports that the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back remains a target and a meeting has even taken place between PSG and Tapsoba’s entourage. It remains to be seen how willing PSG will be to break the bank to recruit the player.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle