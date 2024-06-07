PSG Talking Podcast: Mbappé Hits Back at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé is busy preparing for the UEFA European Championship with France, but that didn’t keep him from revealing some troubling revelations about Paris Saint-Germain.

On this episode of PSG Talking, I’m joined by Jonathan Johnson from CBS Sports to react to Mbappé’s comments about his experience at PSG, the latest on Xavi Simons, the latest transfer rumors, and I get his prediction on who will win the Euros this summer.

Up first, we dive into the Mbappé situation where earlier this week, he said that at the start of the season, he was told in a violent manner that he would not be playing for PSG. It wasn’t until Luis Campos and Luis Enrique intervened that he was able to play. We react to Mbappé’s press conference and why there is bad blood between the former PSG superstar and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

I also asked Johnson whether he thinks Mbappé colluded with Real Madrid to leave on a free transfer and whether the Frenchman will be viewed negatively for chasing a trophy that he couldn’t win at PSG.

We transition away from Mbappé to another player causing drama for PSG. Xavi Simons was expected to return to France following his loan at RB Leipzig, but his future remains in question, with a decision likely coming after the Euros. I asked Johnson his thoughts on where he sees the Netherlands international playing next season.

The show concludes with Johnson reacting to the latest transfer news that PSG is interesting in signing Julián Álvarez from Manchester City and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. I also get his pick to win the Euros and which PSG player will have a breakout performance.

As always, thank you for listening, and be sure to subscribe and rate the show wherever you download your podcasts. We’re also on Substack! Subscribe for free today to access premium PSG content.