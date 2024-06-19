PSG Talking Podcast: Making Sense of the Latest Transfer Targets

The Ligue 1 transfer window is officially open, and Paris Saint-Germain have already signed their backup goalkeeper. What else could be in store for the French champions as they rebuild for next season and look to replace Kylian Mbappé?

On this episode of PSG Talking, I’m joined by Robin Bairner, chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time. We discuss the top players linked with a move to PSG, who might be leaving, and a potential breakout star for the France national team.

Up first, we discuss the potential arrival of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and whether another club could swoop in ahead of PSG to win his signature. It’s been made public that the player wants to leave to play in the UEFA Champions League, but the Serie A club has stated they have no intention of letting the Georgia international leave.

Bairner shares his thoughts on why Manchester City would be willing to part ways with Julián Álvarez and whether PSG could face competition from another Premier League club in their efforts to sign the attacker.

At 19 years old, João Neves is one of the most talented teenagers in world football. Benfica appear ready to let him leave, but they want a transfer fee north of €100 million. Will the Portugal international leave Benfica and could PSG potentially swap players to lower the transfer fee?

Leny Yoro is PSG’s preferred center-back signing, but if he leaves Lille OSC for Real Madrid instead, who should PSG target? I ask Bairner about Kevin Danso and other defenders who could be a good fit at the Parc des Princes.

The show concludes with Bairner sharing whether he thinks Bradley Barcola or Randal Kolo Muani could step up for France should Mbappé miss time due to a broken nose. We also get a transfer prediction featuring a player who is not currently linked with PSG but should be.

As always, thank you for listening, and be sure to subscribe and rate the show wherever you download your podcasts. We’re also on Substack! Subscribe for free today to access premium PSG content.