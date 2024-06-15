PSG Superstar Joins Barcelona Standout in Impressive Spain National Team Stat After Win Over Croatia

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz had an impressive match for the Spanish national team in their 3-0 win over Croatia on Matchday 1 of UEFA Euro 2024.

Ruiz played a role in two of the three goals, as the 28-year-old recorded an assist on the opening goal from Álvaro Morata in the 29th minute.

Afterward, Ruiz would score a highlight reel goal in the 32nd minute, as he took the ball just outside the box and dribbled past Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić and another player to score the goal.

In a span of five minutes, the PSG standout had a goal and assist in the match, which was an impressive feat, as OptaJose points out. According to the statistical media outlet, Ruiz is the eighth Spanish player to score and assist in a Euro match in the 21st century, the first since FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres in June 2021, also against Croatia.

8 – Fabián Ruiz is the eighth #Spain player 🇪🇸 to score and assist in a #EUROs match in the 21st century, the first since Ferran Torres in June 2021, also against Croatia. Glove.#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/RzjgHtN2Ij — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 15, 2024

Ruiz and Spain are off to a good start with three points as they look to be in the driver’s seat in Group B.