PSG Submit Contract Offer to Liverpool Target Favored by New Manager Arne Slot

Paris Saint-Germain aims to strengthen its defense this summer, and a key focus will be finding a player to support or challenge Achraf Hakimi for the right-back spot.

It looks like Nordi Mukiele’s time in the French capital might be coming to an end. As a result, PSG will need to search for a new right-back who fits manager Luis Enrique’s style and requirements.

This past week, a report revealed that Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida is the name that surfaced to help the Parisians improve their position. Moreover, it seems the reigning Ligue 1 champions are hitting the accelerator to ensure they land the 23-year-old.

According to L’Equipe, PSG have already made a contract offer to Geertruida. The Netherlands international is on a list that Enrique approves of as the player has all the qualities of a modern full-back, namely speed, percussion, and an attraction to attacking play.

Last season, he scored eight goals and recorded five assists in the Eredivisie. In his latest discussions with players, sporting advisor Luis Campos has confirmed that he is looking for a central defender who can also cover the right side.

PSG aren’t the only club keen on the player, as new Liverpool manager Arne Slot reportedly wants to bring his former player to the Premier League.