PSG submit €15m bid for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki

PSG have submitted an opening €15m bid with €3m worth of add-ons to Lyon for the signing of Rayan Cherki (20), according to a report this Wednesday by L’Equipe. The Ligue 1 champions have been circling the France U21 international in the past months and it appears the time is ripe for the Lyon youth product to leave his formative club for pastures new. The outlet adds that Rayan Cherki has decided to leave Les Gones this summer.

L’Equipe reported today that Lyon, which have qualified for next season’s Europa League group stage courtesy of their sixth-place finish in Ligue 1, have offered a three-year extension contract to Rayan Cherki, which would have kept him at the Groupama Stadium until 2028. However, this contract extension would have seen the playmaker lower his wages. Despite offering him a contract extension, Lyon intend to sell Rayan Cherki. The outlet is confident that Lyon and PSG will eventually find an agreement for the transfer of Rayan Cherki, who is entering his final contract year with Les Gones.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval