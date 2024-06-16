PSG Struggles to Convince Liverpool, Man Utd Transfer Target to Abandon Real Madrid Ambitions

Real Madrid have the inside track to winning the Leny Yoro race since the LOSC Lille defender prefers to join the Spanish giants. However, that isn’t stopping clubs from trying to convince the 18-year-old to forgo heading to Madrid.

The 18-year-old’s contract with Les Dogues runs out next year, so if he doesn’t want to renew it, the club will have to sell him now to secure a transfer fee.

Recently, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that Yoro has set his sights on Real Madrid and made them his top priority. Still, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins reports that Yoro chatted with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique and sporting advisor Luis Campos.

PSG want to give him playing time and help him quickly reach the highest level both at the club and in the national team. While the talks are going well, Real Madrid are still the frontrunner.

🚨🇫🇷 Leny Yoro a discuté avec Luis Enrique et Luis Campos 🔹Les Parisiens veulent lui donner du temps de jeu, l’accompagner rapidement vers le très haut niveau en club et en Edf 🔹Les discussions sont positives mais le Real Madrid reste en pole 🔹Son prix sera d’environ 50M€ pic.twitter.com/4iXJZ2Czdn — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 16, 2024

Moreover, Lille’s transfer price tag on the player is €50 million, and the question will be whether the La Liga team want to pay that amount for a player who could become a free agent next year.

If Real Madrid choose to use their leverage, they might get a favorable discount, but other teams like Liverpool and Manchester United might also attempt to convince the player to move to the Premier League.