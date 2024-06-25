PSG Still Eye Newcastle Star Despite Expired Release Clause Deadline, Competing with Arsenal, Man City

The situation regarding Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães’ future is clear now that his June 24 deadline to activate his release clause has passed.

No club stepped up to pay the £100 million release clause for the Brazilian, so now, if they want to secure the player, any interested party must start a dialogue with the Magpies.

In recent months, Paris Saint-Germain has been associated with the Brazilian player. Yet, there’s uncertainty regarding whether the club remains genuinely interested. Moreover, the Parisians aren’t alone in having an interest in Guimarães.

A recent report revealed that Arsenal could consider a player-plus-cash offer for Guimarães. Now that Newcastle have control of the situation with the deadline passing, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano provided an update.

“Let’s see what happens in July, August because top clubs remain interested: PSG and also Manchester City,” Romano said. “The interest is there, I would keep his situation open for the rest of the summer.”

Last season, Guimarães made 50 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions. The 26-year-old recorded seven goals and 10 assists, which is why he’s generating interest from other European clubs.